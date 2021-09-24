Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 0.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $508.92. 7,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,866. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.29 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,285,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,530 shares of company stock valued at $70,486,767. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

