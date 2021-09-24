Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of BKNIY remained flat at $$5.84 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

