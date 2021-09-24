Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

