Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.02. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.