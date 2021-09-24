L & S Advisors Inc Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

