Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $237.50

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $237.50, but opened at $229.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $230.39, with a volume of 30,116 shares trading hands.
COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890 over the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
