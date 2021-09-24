Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $237.50

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $237.50, but opened at $229.00. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $230.39, with a volume of 30,116 shares trading hands.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

