NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 4,561 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $158.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $98.05 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

