Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $48,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

NYSE COF opened at $166.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

