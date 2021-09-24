McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.24. 46,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

