Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGYF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 10,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

