HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $53,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.76.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $255.53 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

