Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 550,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 215,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $142.36. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

