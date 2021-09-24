Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.38 Million Holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 2.41% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEMQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period.

Shares of KEMQ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 67,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,496. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $39.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

