Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,000. Agiliti accounts for 2.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

AGTI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

