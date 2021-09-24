Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HERO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of HERO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.77. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,568. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.