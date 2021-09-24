Thomas Solomon Purchases 46,426 Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Stock

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) insider Thomas Solomon bought 46,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £78,459.94 ($102,508.41).

LON RQIH traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,444. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.61 million and a PE ratio of 239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 756.32 and a quick ratio of 756.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.66. Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Randall & Quilter Investment’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Randall & Quilter Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

