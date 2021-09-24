SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $2.10 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $243,782.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00004955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00108333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00149610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,368.27 or 1.00082722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.02 or 0.06774871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00776572 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,321,344 coins and its circulating supply is 853,754 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

