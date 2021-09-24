Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $400.00 at Truist

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.89.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $409.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.29, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.13 and a 200-day moving average of $272.55. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $172.80 and a 1-year high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

