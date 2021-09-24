Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

