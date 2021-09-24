B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

