Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 62,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $243.43. 3,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.