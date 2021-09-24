Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 22.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 393,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MET stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

