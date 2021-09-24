HFR Wealth Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

