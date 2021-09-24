HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,000. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

