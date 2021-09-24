Gainplan LLC Purchases New Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 18,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.82. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

