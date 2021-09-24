Gainplan LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $977,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 569.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,045.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 257,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,279 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,041,565 shares of company stock worth $300,860,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.41.

Snowflake stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,229. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.47 and its 200 day moving average is $252.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

