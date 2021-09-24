Gainplan LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gainplan LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 7,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

