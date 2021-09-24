Gainplan LLC Increases Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 305.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Upstart makes up 0.5% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.55.

Upstart stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.47. 117,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

