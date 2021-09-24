Gainplan LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.42. 202,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619,597. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00.

