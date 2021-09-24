Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,847. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion and a PE ratio of -65.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $124.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 833,915 shares of company stock worth $69,889,200 and have sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

