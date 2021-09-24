Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 276,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,724. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.