Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,892,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.15. The company had a trading volume of 860,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,032,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $261.22 and a one year high of $382.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.56 and its 200-day moving average is $347.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

