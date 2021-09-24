Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 75 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,689.67. 981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,632. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,704.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,602.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,494.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

