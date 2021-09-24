Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.11. 1,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.