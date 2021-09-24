Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

CB stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.