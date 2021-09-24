Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $251,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $576.01. 7,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,595. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $301.94 and a one year high of $582.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.