Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 932,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 115,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.