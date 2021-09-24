Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $123,976,000.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $302.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.