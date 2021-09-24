Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,650 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 255.59 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

