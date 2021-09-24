Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 3,896 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

FNV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.71. 41,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.04. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

