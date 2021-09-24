Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $485.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

