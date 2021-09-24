Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cameco worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 323,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -527.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

