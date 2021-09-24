JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 37 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $757.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881,129. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.98 billion, a PE ratio of 389.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.22.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

