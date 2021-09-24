Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

DYNT stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

