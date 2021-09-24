Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.85. The Boeing posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

BA stock opened at $221.10 on Friday. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.