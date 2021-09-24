MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.35

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 109632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

