Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $424.27 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00072854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00108749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00149432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,539.22 or 1.00007543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.72 or 0.06826500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.75 or 0.00779916 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

