Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $2.34 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $48,077.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00005510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001905 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00052807 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,631,087 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

