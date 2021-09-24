S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.21

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. S.Finance has a market cap of $17,926.35 and $1.64 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043857 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.