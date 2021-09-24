BMO Capital Markets Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $385.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.29.

NYSE ACN opened at $343.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.18. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

